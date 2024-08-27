IT is no surprise that many drivers resort to double parking when spaces are scarce, especially in busy areas where the number of cars far exceeds available parking.

Recently, a video surfaced on TikTok showing a man taking drastic measures when his car was blocked by another vehicle.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures the man expressing frustration over his inability to exit a parking space as his vehicle was blocked by another car.

The video begins with him voicing his annoyance, stating that he needed to leave but was prevented from doing so by the blocking vehicle, a Perodua Myvi.

“Whose car is this, blocking the way?” he said.

“This will teach him,“ he said, while showing a large rock he was holding. He then attempted to break the car’s window by smashing it several times.

After successfully breaking the driver’s side window, he planned to lower the handbrake to move the vehicle out of the way. However, it is clear that the car is in automatic transmission and the gear is in ‘P’.

“Problem solved,“ he added, seemingly justifying his actions as a lesson for the absent car owner, as there was no phone number left.

The video received mixed reactions, with some viewers criticised his extreme response while others expressing sympathy for the man’s frustration.

User @frankrxII commented, “If you’re going to do something like this, don’t show it,“ and @macalisterynn questioned, “Do what you want, but why post the video and make it go viral?”

On the other hand, @amirbetul commented, “He didn’t seem too upset, but seeing this is satisfying. I’ve done this three times myself,“ and @YiKbnL, who admitted, “I’ve always wanted to do that, but I’d have to pay for the damage legally, so I don’t.”

Another user @MrAminApple, shared his struggles with a similar situation. He followed proper channels, including contacting the police and DBKL, but receiving no effective assistance.

“I called the police twice, attempting to contact the car owner, and reaching out to DBKL for towing assistance. Despite waiting for nearly two hours, DBKL never arrived.

“Weak enforcement is why people feel comfortable double parking, while those of us who use designated parking spots are the ones left feeling guilty,“ he said.