VIDEOGRAPHERS do what they can to get the perfect shot, even if it means risking their safety sometimes.

A man was recently spotted sticking his upper body out of a car window to record a video of the traffic on the road in Putrajaya.

In the viral video initially posted on TikTok by @hazrihjjamaludin then reshared on X by @update1111, the man was seen using a smartphone and a gimbal stabiliser on the roundabout.

ALSO READ: Netizens split on photoshoot held at KL intersection

He looked like he was craning out of the window with his hand holding the phone extended low towards the road.

Netizens were outraged, labeling the act as foolish and reckless.

“Maybe he was making a TikTok video. Even Hollywood filmmakers use studios or close off the roads if they have to film there,” a user commented.

“Law enforcement would be looking for him soon,” a netizen remarked.

ALSO READ: Woman stops moving vehicle on highway to allow SG-registered car to enter lane