WITH potholes posing a safety threat to road users, a man has taken measures to fix the problem himself.

According to a post by Naratif Rakyat on X, the man had managed to patch up a sizeable chunk of the pothole filled road located in the Klang area.

The potholed road had been a concern for road users in that area for quite some time and it was said that a motorcyclist fell off his bike in that area, according to the post.

“Complaints have been made to the assemblyman but no action has been taken yet. Finally, a member of the public has fixed the issue with his own money!” the post said.

On the newly tarred road done by the man in the video, the words “My money” were painted on it in bold, yellow capital letters.

“This is my money. This is your money. This is not the YB’s money.

“I did this so that they do not claim (that this is their work). If not, when we use our own money, they will claim it (as their own work),” the man said in the video.

On the other hand, the aforementioned assemblyman of the area has made a Facebook post profusely thanking the man who took the trouble to patch up the road.

He also explained that the road had been riddled with damage from heavy rain and heavy vehicles driven on it.

“The Klang Municipal Council has been advised to fix those roads from the area councils but no ‘follow up’ was carried out where the Council Member’s term has ended and the new Council Member will enter on the 15th of January,” the assemblyman explained in his post.

A meeting was held yesterday with the Klang Municipal Council to ensure that the repairs made for potholed and damaged roads around the assemblyman’s area and other parts of Klang are placed as the “main role.”