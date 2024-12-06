MANY years ago, parents would often pressure their children into doing theirs Masters and PhD under the misguided conception that, “the more one studied, the higher one’s salary would be”.
Unfortunately in today’s day and age, experience and being able to speak numerous language is what matter when it comes to securing a job with a good salary.
And having a masters or a PhD doesn’t make life easier to secure a job.
In a Facebook post dated June 8, user Mohd Yazid Ismail shared a story of his friend who has a PhD in engineering but struggled to secure a job.
The friend had apparently graduated in 2018.
However despite completing his doctorate, he has now resorted to working at a photocopy shop and till today.
“He works for someone else.
“It’s not his own business. He’s been working at the photocopy shop for the past six years.
“His salary doesn’t even reach RM3,000.”
ALSO READ: “First class” engineering graduate unemployed due to low proficiency in English
Yazid goes on to explain that his friend has attended multiple interviews. Unfortunately, he could not secure a job that matches his PhD qualifications.
“I just found out about his situation, I feel so pitiful towards him,” shared a crushed-sounding Yazid, adding that he had initially thought his friend was a lecturer.
He then went on to share about his friend’s character who apparently was an introvert and a man of very little words.
“If he speaks, it looks like he does it very cautiously for every word. So he speaks very slowly.”
Yazid then explained that he had actually met up with his friend because the friend had wanted to updated his phone number in the Public Mutual system.
According to him, the friend would invest his cash and now the money had doubled in amount and he intended on topping up his investment.
Yazid revealed that his friend’s financial data revealed no home loan, car loan, or personal loan, indicating a debt-free life.
“Initially, I felt sorry for him. But then I felt sorry for myself instead.
“It’s better that he has no loans at all. Living a peaceful life without debt,” the man reflected thoughtfully.
READ MORE: A Malaysian’s career switch from education to cleaning in Singapore has seen a pay bump from RM1.9k to above RM10k.