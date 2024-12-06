MANY years ago, parents would often pressure their children into doing theirs Masters and PhD under the misguided conception that, “the more one studied, the higher one’s salary would be”.

Unfortunately in today’s day and age, experience and being able to speak numerous language is what matter when it comes to securing a job with a good salary.

And having a masters or a PhD doesn’t make life easier to secure a job.

In a Facebook post dated June 8, user Mohd Yazid Ismail shared a story of his friend who has a PhD in engineering but struggled to secure a job.

The friend had apparently graduated in 2018.

However despite completing his doctorate, he has now resorted to working at a photocopy shop and till today.

“He works for someone else.

“It’s not his own business. He’s been working at the photocopy shop for the past six years.

“His salary doesn’t even reach RM3,000.”

