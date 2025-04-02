The Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force (APM) recently came to the rescue of a Husky that had fallen into a drain.

In a TikTok video posted by @apmkotakinabalu, the fluffy canine could be seen wading through the shallow water in a 1.5-meter-deep drain along Jalan Reservoir 1, Forest Hill.

The APM personnel first attempted to calm the Husky by gently petting it and coaxing it to follow him.

The video suggests that the process took some time, but in the end, the dedicated rescuer carried the Husky out of the drain to safety.

Once freed, the Husky could be seen happily trotting on the grass, seemingly unbothered by its dramatic ordeal.

“APM Kota Kinabalu personnel successfully rescued an adult Husky that had fallen into a drain approximately 1.5 meters deep,“ the agency stated in a Facebook post.

The TikTok video has since garnered over half a million views and more than 900 comments from amused Malaysian netizens, many of whom were entertained by the Husky’s antics and praised the patience of the APM personnel.

“Do APM and Bomba have courses on persuading animals? The rescued animals always seem to listen to them. It’s like they have a special way of calming them down!” wondered @KiwKiwcukurukuk.

“It fell by itself, and now it wants to sulk—this Husky is such a drama queen!” joked @amirul_akmal.

“This guy’s job is no joke—from persuading the Husky to carrying it out! Respect to abang APM, you’re the best!” added @Mohd_Sherhan.

