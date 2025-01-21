Tourists visiting Malaysia often rave about the country’s warm hospitality, stunning tourist destinations, and, of course, the incredible food.
But lately, a surprising feature has been earning praise—Malaysia’s LRT (Mass Rapid Transit) system.
A YouTuber, known as @thatevanguy1480, recently shared his glowing experience of using the LRT on his social media channel.
In his video, he begins by admiring the steps leading down to the train platform.
“Just like Thailand and unlike New York, the steps are super clean and nice,” he comments.
He contrasts this with the subway stations in New York City, describing how rodents often “run across the tracks” there, unlike Malaysia’s rodent-free and immaculate train tracks.
Upon entering the train, he continues to heap praise on the system.
“Pretty cool, modern, clean, no creeps. You can see its families—you can never see a family in New York,” he observes.
He is particularly impressed by the spotless floors of the train and the sense of security, adding that: “Malaysia is really developing their public transport.”
As he exits the train, his admiration peaks when he notices the station floor.
“Beautiful spotless floor. “Unbelievable,” he exclaims.
He concludes the video by challenging his viewers, “Tell me your mind wouldn’t be blown if you came here.”
The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of comments from Malaysian netizens who expressed pride in their culture and public infrastructure.
One commenter, @wongyokewei7013, explained, “In Malaysia, you are not allowed to eat or bring dangerous items on the subway.
“People will not make trouble and are polite to give up their seats to the elderly. This is our culture.”
Others appreciated the YouTuber’s genuine admiration for Malaysia. “I love how you genuinely express your appreciation for our people and food! Appreciate it,” gushed @suriasuriani1.
Netizen @shahrinashaharin8896 commented: “Wow I can’t believe I stumbled into your video. It’s just uploaded three days ago. Thank you for all the compliments. I wouldn’t have noticed how clean our subway was until you compared it with NYC. But we still have a long way to go compared to Japan. But we are improving. So happy to see your honesty on how our food tasted. Yeah we do have flavorful foods because of the assimilation of races living in Malaysia.”