Motorcyclist resorts to stuffing grass in punctured tyre to get going, netizens baffled

A motorcyclist’s unusual method to overcome the issue of a punctured tyre left netizens perplexed, wondering if it actually works.

A TikTok video by @pdut_1 showed a motorcyclist in Perak turning to nature after his motorcycle tyre was punctured on the highway.

He then was seen stuffing the tyre with grass.

Typically, motorcyclists utilise a tubeless tyre repair kit, placing a thick strip into the punctured spot.

ALSO READ: Woman places durian package on car front bonnet to avoid dealing with smell

The motorcyclist who posted the video clarified that the repair kit would not be of much use considering there was no petrol station or rest stop (R&R) nearby to pump air into the tyre.

Despite the confusion, several commenters welcomed the idea while others mentioned how this method was employed by motorcyclists before when in a pinch.

“Anything works as long as it reaches the workshop in time,” a netizen said.

“I have done this years ago.

“This is based on experience in the army,” another user commented.

“An old man taught me this method back in 1984 in university. The tyre on his scooter punctured and he started putting grass in it. It did not wobble even with two people riding on it,” another netizen commented.

ALSO READ: Young woman creates DIY skirt after being denied entry from police station due to attire