IT seems like every month there is a motorcyclist that is hell-bent on causing some sort of disturbance towards to the boom gate at the toll booths in Malaysia.

In August, a motorcyclist reportedly used the RFID lane to squeeze through, leaving the car stuck behind the boom gate.

In early September, two motorbikes forced their way through the RFID lane, causing the system to malfunction.

Its no surprise that car owners are frustrated.

Recently, Penang Kini took to their Facebook page to share two motorcyclists ducking under the boom gate and causing it to not function properly.

In the one-minute video footage that appears to be from a car’s dash camera, two motorcyclists can be seen making their way towards the toll.

Upon reaching the toll booth, they can be seen ducking under the boom gate, before speeding away.

This rather reckless action caused the boom gate to be in an awkward angle, causing it to not function properly for the vehicle which was patiently waiting at the toll.

Thankfully, the toll staff attended to the boom gate and with a few attempts, managed to push the boom gate to its original position