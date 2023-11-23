“My salary is RM2.5k and my parents take RM2k” - M’sian laments about parents constant demands for money

BEING a supportive parent means having your child’s best interests at heart but also being present, involved and helpful. Unfortunately some parents have a tendency to place way too much expectations on their children which often forces their children to leave their home and never return.

An anonymous man confessed his sorrows on X, “My salary is only RM 2500 and my parents take RM 2000. I can’t stand my parents anymore.”

The man further complained that even his younger brothers, who only make RM 1,800 a month, were forced to give their parents RM1,000”.

The confessor also alleged that their parents have coerced them into taking out costly water filters, brand-new phones, and even RM 50,000 in personal loans.

Fortunately, the bank declined the loans— something they had prayed would happen.

Many online users felt sorry for the anonymous person and naturally had a few things to say under the comments. “Leave the house, your parents’ responsibility was just to raise you, not stress you,“ one X user told him.

In addition, he was given the advice by numerous people to “make a plan with his brothers and rent in a different place and just go back to their parents’ house during Hari Raya.”

Unexpectedly, a large number of them were advised to leave their parents behind since it is impossible to make them understand if they do not want to.

What would you suggest, if your parents have unreasonable expectations from you, what would you advise them? Let us know in the comment section.