A Chinese tourist has revealed a bizarre security breach at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), where a woman managed to board a flight without a valid ticket, leading to a significant delay.

Travel blogger Zhu shared the incident via Chinese platform Xiaohongshu.

According to the blogger, the chaos unfolded on August 28 as she was preparing to fly back to Xiamen, China. Zhu noticed a woman pacing around the cabin before the flight took off.

When the flight attendant approached the woman to ask for her seat number, she admitted, “she didn’t have one.”

The woman’s unexpected admission led to a serious disruption. The airline crew ordered all passengers to get off the plane and recheck their belongings for safety reasons.

Zhu mentioned that an announcement was made, stating “non-passengers” were causing disturbances.

Airport staff escorted the woman away, but she later tried to reboard the plane, leading to police intervention.

Meanwhile, passengers had to endure additional passport and ticket checks before being allowed back on board, causing the flight to land in Xiamen four hours behind schedule.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning how the woman bypassed multiple security checkpoints without a valid ticket. Some speculate she might have been a passenger from an earlier flight who never exited the airport.

According to Sin Chew, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has since launched an investigation into the security lapse, while the airline involved has yet to issue a statement.