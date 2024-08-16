IT is unfortunate how there are a few Malaysian drivers, who really don’t like paying the toll fees.
Despite being reminded time and time again that is a selfish behaviour that inconveniences other vehicles and is also capable of putting other motorists in danger.
A footage of a dash cam has recently gone viral after a Myvi driver was shown to be dangerously tailgating the vehicle in front of him to avoid paying the toll fee.
The 19-second video which was uploaded onto a Facebook group showed the black Myvi car closely tailgating the vehicle through the toll.
The Myvi driver then speeds up just as the vehicle is driving under the boom with the aim to evade paying the toll fees.
What makes it even more interesting is that there was an OKU sticker pasted on the Myvi.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the OKU sticker, it is a parking sticker for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).
The Myvi driver manages to evade the boom and can be seen driving recklessly and swerving for a few seconds after.
Based on the footage, the incident is believed to have taken place on 14 Aug.
This video infuriated Malaysian netizens who slammed the driver’s selfish and reckless action.
“If you don’t have the money, don’t use the toll road. Make him famous. No way that’s unintentional. Time for OKU sticker to face justice system also. If you can drive, that makes you sane. Capable of using your brain,” said a clearly frustrated netizen Ah Bi Harleem.
“If he doesn’t pay the toll fees, there are cameras at every toll. As a driver in front, you should drive like normal,” advised Castello Azwan.
