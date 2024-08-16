IT is unfortunate how there are a few Malaysian drivers, who really don’t like paying the toll fees.

Despite being reminded time and time again that is a selfish behaviour that inconveniences other vehicles and is also capable of putting other motorists in danger.

A footage of a dash cam has recently gone viral after a Myvi driver was shown to be dangerously tailgating the vehicle in front of him to avoid paying the toll fee.

The 19-second video which was uploaded onto a Facebook group showed the black Myvi car closely tailgating the vehicle through the toll.

The Myvi driver then speeds up just as the vehicle is driving under the boom with the aim to evade paying the toll fees.

What makes it even more interesting is that there was an OKU sticker pasted on the Myvi.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the OKU sticker, it is a parking sticker for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

