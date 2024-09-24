AMONG the many age-old questions in Malaysia are these — should one clear up their trays after eating at fast food joints,or do you feel that responsibility falls to the fast food employees?

The question recently sparked a lively discussion on Reddit when OP (original poster) uploaded a photograph of a local fast food joint.

In the picture, one could see a table filled with trays of food wrappers and empty paper cups, obviously left by a group of customers.

According to OP, the fast food joint is located in Uptown Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

“In most fast food chains here at bolehland (Malaysia), after finishing your dine in meal (sic), you take all your rubbish to the tray and dump it in the prepared waste bin. I realised lots of people don’t know this and just leave their waste on the table?” captioned OP in his post.

The frustrated netizen also shared that he was unable to find a table without food wrappers and that he had to resort to clearing up after previous customers before he could get a table.

The post has since brought an onslaught of comments from netizens, some believing it was the restaurant staff’s job to do so.

While others believed that it was a matter of “good ethics and civil manners” to clean one’s own table after eating.

One Reddit user shared that his family member who works at a fast food joint often encounters messy tables after the patrons have finished dining.

“Messes like this are a very common occurrence, there are far more worse messes than this. People would just leave chicken bones out of the trays and even on the floor, spilt drinks everywhere. There was once someone who arranged chicken bones around a table like they wanted to do a ritual,” commented Reddit user Dojima91.

A Reddit user shared that a customer once complained that they paid the service tax and questioned why didn’t the employee do the job of cleaning up.

A few shared that if they don’t leave the table empty, the employees will not come to wipe and sanitise the table for the next customer.

“I will get downvoted for this but I am the kind that will put it in one pile after eating (won’t left it a mess like in the picture) because I realised if I put away the tray and everything and left the table empty, the cleaners don’t come and wipe and sanitise the table for the next customer. So, I personally don’t like that,” shared Reddit user Admirable_Warthog_19.

What do you think? Are you the type who puts your tray away or do you feel it’s the responsibility of the fast food employees?