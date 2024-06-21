DINING out is always an enjoyable experience. However a few restaurants have soured the customers dining experiences with their “added charges”.

Back in February, four diners were charged RM5 each for a “seating fee”. Now, a customer was horrified to discover that a local eatery “fined” him RM5 for leaving the table a mess after dining.

In an anonymous message shared with @meinmokhtar on X, the displeased Malaysian man shared that it was his first time getting fined RM5 at a restaurant because their table was a mess after eating.

“First time I have been fined RM5 at a restaurant for eating messily (kids under the age of two),” lamented the man.

The man then goes on to add that the prices of the food at the restaurant were expensive, before sharing what his family had ordered.

“Stir fry kailan with salted fish, omelette, siakap 3 rasa (seabass in a hot, sweet and sour sauce) and there was no tom yum,” said the man, adding that the price totalled up to RM55.

The man then ended his message inquiring if an eatery is allowed to charge customers extra for leaving a table messy and whether he could report the matter to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

His post which has since gotten over 711K views from X users who offered mixed reviews about the incident that occured to the man.

Some of them felt that the man was overcharged and that it was not right for the restaurant to charge the man a fine for eating messily.

“If he has already informed the customer about the rules and fines, then he can do that. But if he hasn’t informed or there aren’t any such rules, then this restaurant is definitely cheating. They just want to take people’s money,” commented an X user.

“Oh dear, it’s normal for children under the age of six to make a mess while eating. Whether it’s at a hotel, restaurant, or a regular eatery, little kids who are still learning often make a bit of a mess even if we feed them. Usually, I just say sorry right there, and I’ve never been charged for it,” commented another.

While many other netizens felt that such a “fine” was justifiable.

“These are the types of parents who insist on teaching their kids to eat by themselves with zero respect towards the restaurant staff. I always see these kinds of parents in eateries, making a mess like feeding chickens. Teach your kids at home, and when you’re out, feed them yourself. It’s unfair to the staff who have to clean up the table and the floor too.”

What do you think? Was it justified for the restaurant to “fine” the man?