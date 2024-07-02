A recent blunder by a government agency under the Prime Minister’s Department has stirred up controversy online, as it mistakenly associated Chinese New Year (CNY) with the Mid-Autumn Festival in a Facebook post.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) utilised its official Facebook platform to share the average prices of ingredients for popular delicacies during CNY.

However, the post caused a stir when it inaccurately referenced mooncakes, a traditional treat for the Mid-Autumn Festival, as being typically consumed during CNY.

In the now-deleted post, DOSM encouraged CNY and mooncake enthusiasts to share how they enjoy the delicacy, alongside the average prices of mooncake ingredients for the upcoming celebration.

The misstep drew swift criticism from Malaysians, who were quick to point out that mooncakes are specifically associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th Chinese lunar month.

The blunder prompted DOSM to remove the post from its Facebook page, although a screenshot had already been circulated on social media platforms.

Upon closer examination, DOSM revealed that the misinformation stemmed from the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN).

The DOSM post referenced a webpage from JKKN, where mooncakes were described as being available during both the Mid-Autumn Festival and CNY.