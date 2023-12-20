A married couple has gone viral for their argument gone wrong in a shopping mall.

A viral video on X showed the couple struggling on the ground with their child in a stroller opposite them.

In the video, it is shown that the husband was kneeling on the ground, allegedly holding down his wife, his legs pinning her to the ground.

However, the wife, wearing a light pink shirt, managed to free herself from her husband’s grasp and got up.

Although not confirmed, the incident was presumed to have taken place in a shopping complex at Tebrau, Johor, according to netizens.

She then swiftly grabbed one of her husband’s footwear and flung it across the floor and yelled out loud to the passers-by gathered around that her husband was going to “kill” her

Meanwhile, the husband went and picked up his footwear and walked back to her. The wife, on the other hand, immediately walked away with her child in the stroller.

As the husband was heading in her direction, she shouted at him again and he walked the other way.

Netizens were appalled at how the man could allegedly inflict such harm to his wife in public, questioning what he could be capable of behind closed doors.