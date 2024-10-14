MALAYSIA AIRPORTS’ bid to cater to travellers waiting for their transportation in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has backfired after the seating upgrade was mocked by many online.

The new seating installation was announced on the company’s official Facebook page, with images of steel benches attached to the post.

The design of the benches are curved at the corners with no backrest for travellers to lean against.

Located at Level 1 of KLIA’s ransportation Hub, Malaysia Airports claim the “revamped” seating is an initiative to enhance travellers’ “comfort” and provide additional space while they wait for their rides.

The post also hailed the benches’ installation as “one of the many exciting upgrades”.

Netizens scorned the seating area revamp, questioning how such seats are comfortable in the first place, reflecting on the low quality.

“Since this is a world class airport, MAB should be putting up better quality seats” a netizen said.

“This is what you call an exciting upgrade? Its a basic thing! How embarrassing,” a netizen lamented.

“These seats are actually an example of hostile architecture - specifically designed in fact to be less comfortable!” a user quipped.

