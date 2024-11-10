A man narrowly evaded a crash after encountering a strange occurrence of a rider-less motorcycle suddenly entering his lane.

In a post on X by @wenkt, he said that the incident took place near Mentari Court on Wednesday (October 9) at 9.42am.

As the man known as Syazwan Zanini, was driving, the motorcycle drove straight into his lane without the rider which nearly caused a crash, as shown in the viral video.

Before the incident, the motorcycle was spotted being hit from behind by another motorcyclist, causing the rider to fall over at the side of the road, according to the video.

This prompted the motorcycle to weave, rider-less, into the man’s lane then veering off to the left side of the car.

“Thank God the motorcycle went back there. If it kept on going, I would have been in an accident.

“I would not know how to explain to the police or insurance company if I was hit or my car crashed into the riderless motorcycle,” Syazwan said in his post.

Netizens were in disbelief and expressed relief that Syazwan had the dashcam footage to prove that the incident happened.

