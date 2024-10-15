DRIVERS who turn on their beam lights unnecessarily are not only a nuisance to other drivers but pose a danger too as the bright lights can affect their vision - potentially causing an accident.

A man recently got even with an Axia driver who had their beam lights on while on the road in Johor.

Noticing the Axia’s glaring high beam while driving in front of the car, he came up with a plan to give the Axia driver a taste of their own medicine.

In a TikTok video by @kekdee, the man was given a window of opportunity as the Axia switched lanes and drove in front of him.

As the yellow Axia approached his lane, he proceeded to crank up his beamlight, flashing the driver from behind so they can go through the same thing they did moments ago.

“Feels nice, right? You do this to others so I will do the same to you too. This is how other drivers feel when you turn on your beam lights.” he said in the video.

The Axia driver scrambled, feeling the glare of the beam lights and proceeded to switch lanes to get away from the extra bright lights.

On one side, netizens agreed with the man’s action of getting even with the Axia driver, believing that they had it coming for being so inconsiderate to other drivers, however some users reasoned that the driver’s headlights were probably not working causing them to use the high beams.

Netizens also shared how they also gave beam-lighting drivers a taste of their own medicine.