PETALING JAYA: A quick stop for takoyaki turned into a disaster when a car, left unattended with the door wide open, slowly rolled backward and slammed into another car.

A 30-second Facebook clip posted by VideoViral Malaysia dated November 21 shows the driver stepping out of his orange-coloured Perodua Myvi at a roadside stall, without pulling the handbrake.

Moments later, the Myvi began slowly rolling into the road, narrowly missing traffic as it gained speed.

The car then collided with a parked car belonging to the dashcam owner, tearing its door off completely.

The driver only realised what was happening after the car had drifted a fair distance away.

He ran after it, panic setting in, but was too far behind to stop the inevitable crash.

Standing by the wreck, he could only stare in disbelief with his hands on his head as the reality of the situation sank in.

Netizens in the comments were equally stunned.

Some questioned why the dashcam car didn’t react in time. Awang Ismael Ghazlan asked: “Why didn’t the car (dashcam owner) move or honk?” while Nuur Rahim was suspicious: “Watch until the end, you’ll see it’s the dashcam car’s fault. Who told you to leave the wipers on and park there?”

Others took a more humorous approach, with Izz Sajee commented: “Man is too hungry, he forgot to pull the handbrake,“ and Firdaus Othman wryly said: “Not every day you see a King (Myvi) intentionally let its door get ripped off like that.”