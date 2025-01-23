FOOD courts are known for their variety of meals and shared dining spaces, making public hygiene a crucial concern for all patrons.

However, one man’s actions sparked outrage after he allowed his young daughter to stand on a food court table with her shoes on.

The incident was brought to light in a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore group on January 21.

The post included a photo showing the girl standing on the table while her father remained engrossed in a phone call, seemingly unbothered by her behavior.

Despite food court staff visible in the background, no one approached the man to address the issue.

According to the post, the user tried to warn the man, saying that allowing his daughter to stand on the table was “waiting for an accident to happen,” but the man ignored the advice.

The image quickly drew criticism online, with netizens slamming the man’s lack of etiquette and hygiene.

Many were upset over his behavior and the example it set for his child.

One user called Richard Su commented: “Not about accident, it about manners and etiquette since it’s a table for dining.”

“It is not good hygiene too. People will be eating using the table there. So inconsiderate,” Koh Tze Wei wrote.

“Do this at your own house table not in public eating area,” Ryn Ipin commented.