IT’s no secret that many Malaysians choose to work in Singapore primarily because of the significantly higher salaries, favorable exchange rate, and the close proximity between the two countries, which makes commuting easier.

Recently, a Malaysian woman’s post encouraging others to work in Singapore has gone viral.

In her Threads post, user @fazierajo urged all “single people” without “heavy commitments” in Malaysia to seize any opportunity to work in Singapore.

“To all single people without heavy commitments in Malaysia, if you have the chance to work in Singapore, please go for it,” she wrote.

She justified her advice by highlighting Singapore’s better quality of life, higher purchasing power, safety, and efficient systems.

Touching on her personal experience, @fazierajo shared that her dining expenses in Singapore are surprisingly affordable. She mentioned that her dinners typically cost an average of S$6, with the most she has ever paid being S$8.

“Imagine, every day for dinner, the most I pay is around S$8, and on average, I usually spend S$6. In Malaysia, my dinner always costs more than RM10,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: A Malaysian’s career switch from education to cleaning in Singapore has seen a pay bump from RM1.9k to above RM10k

She also addressed the common perception that living in Singapore is expensive, stating that it largely depends on one’s lifestyle.

“People say the Singapore lifestyle is expensive? Unless you like fancy places, then yeah, it’s expensive. But in KL, even non-fancy places are pricey. So far, I’ve been loving it here so much,” she added.

In the comments section, @fazierajo clarified that her decision to move to Singapore wasn’t motivated by money. Instead, she wanted to experience living independently and stepping out of her comfort zone.

Her post has since sparked a lively debate among Malaysian netizens, with many sharing their own opinions on whether they prefer working in Malaysia or Singapore.

Many shared that the rental cost have been one of the main reasons that refrain them from moving to Singapore.

“I’ve considered it, but I decided against it after looking for a room or place to rent. Even a small and rundown room costs S$1,000. Meanwhile, back home, you can get a condo with three bedrooms for just RM1,000+,” commented @itszmelly_.

READ MORE: M’sian woman shares how life in SG is more comfortable

Some shared that life in Singapore has been good to them, but being far away from family has been difficult.

“Honestly, working in Singapore has been a good decision for me so far. Especially when working in a professional industry, I’ve been loving it here. The only downside? Missing my family, hahaha. That’s the only thing I don’t like,” @sham_rosz.

“In terms of monetary benefits, I completely agree with you. However, if you’re a family-oriented person like me, I would still prefer Malaysia. I want to stay close to my aging parents and spend my weekends with my nieces and nephews. At the end of the day, it’s a choice you make—if you want to earn more money, work in Singapore; if you value family time, stay in Malaysia.



One thing I love about Malaysia is hearing the azan five times a day. When I worked in Australia, I really missed that,” commented @aina.zukri.