FOODS that are spoiled develop unpleasant odours, tastes, and textures. And most of us, when encountered a food that we sense could have gone bad, would report it right away to the proprietor of the restaurant.

Recently, a restaurant in Penang had the experience of refunding a customer as the chicken in the dish had supposedly gone bad.

But here’s the twist, the restaurant revealed that the customer had finished eating the chicken before informing the restaurant!

The restaurant responded to the customer’s complaint, stating, “A customer claimed our Buttermilk Chicken had gone bad. To verify, my sibling, cousin, mother, and I tasted it, and it was not spoiled.

“If it was, why would they finish the entire chicken? The customer stood at the counter, and I offered a refund of RM10, more than the RM9.90 price of the Buttermilk Chicken, suggesting they keep the RM0.10 as a donation.”

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday, Nov 25, and the customer was the sole complainant, as other patrons had no issues with their meals.

The restaurant urged customers to use their judgement and return any spoiled food. In this case, the customer finished the meal and received a refund of RM10. The restaurant expressed indifference, stating, “It’s okay; I’ll consider it wasn’t my blessing to keep the money.”