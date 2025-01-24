PENANG has been ranked the safest city in Malaysia, surpassing other major cities in the country, including Kuala Lumpur.

According to the latest data from Numbeo, Penang ranked 77th globally with a 69.7 score, marking the lowest crime index among five major Malaysian cities assessed.

While Penang maintains its position as a safe haven, Klang surprised many by outshining the capital city, Kuala Lumpur, in safety.

ALSO READ: George Town crowned worst for traffic, KL doesn’t make top 3

Klang ranked 275th globally, ahead of Kuala Lumpur, which landed at 313th.

Johor Bahru also performed admirably, securing the second safest spot in Malaysia and 226th place worldwide.

Globally, Abu Dhabi continues to hold the title of the world’s safest city with a score of 88.4, followed by Doha, Qatar in second place and Taipei, Taiwan, in third.

The rankings were determined through surveys conducted by visitors to Numbeo’s website, aligning with both scientific and government research methodologies.

“If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe,” the report said.