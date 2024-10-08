IN an era where going a day without a smartphone seems unimaginable, a young PhD student’s decision to travel across China for 134 days without a mobile phone or computer has captivated netizens.

Yang Hao, born in the 1990s, a contemporary art scholar at a British university, set out on this unique adventure last November, returning home in April after visiting 24 provinces and regions.

According to South China Morning Post, he sought to explore the impact of digitalisation on people’s lives through his experiment.

“I feel that the mobile phone is like a digital organ for us. We cannot do many things without one.

“So I’d wanted to explore what happens if we have no internet access at all.

“What’s the experience like, say, for a period of several months?” he was quoted as saying.

He noted China is the world leader in the rapid development of digitalisation and technology.

“Based on doubts about, and reflections on, digitalisation, I aimed to conduct an experiment in China to undertake an exodus without relying on the internet,” he said.

Throughout his journey, he encountered numerous challenges. The absence of a mobile phone meant he could not book hotels in advance, access maps or use ride-hailing services.

Many shops lacked card payment options, forcing him to find ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Despite these inconveniences, Yang appreciated the opportunity to interact more with strangers and experience life differently.

He said: “Almost everybody who heard I was not using a mobile was shocked.”

“Some asked if I was doing anything bad, some wondered if I was doing a special job, while others thought it was interesting to live with no mobile.”

He found that the lack of a phone allowed him to focus more on reading and writing.

“I am like an ancient man who has time-travelled to the modern day. All those troubles and joys made me excited. It was definitely a great life experience,” he was quoted as saying.

His journey has generated significant buzz on China’s social media, with reactions ranging from admiration to scepticism.

One user on Baidu reportedly commented, “He is awesome. I cannot live for an hour without checking my mobile.”

Another added, “I think it’s necessary to bring a mobile. It makes your life easier and can help you out in emergency situations.”

Yang plans to publish a book detailing his experiences and produce a documentary featuring the footage he captured during his travels.