THE Royal Malaysian Police officers’ kind gesture of donating a new helmet to an elderly motorist in Johor demonstrates that kindness and understanding can be more impactful than issuing a fine.

Sharing the moment on TikTok, police officers in from the Pontian district police headquarters approached the elderly motorcyclist during a ‘Op Selamat Tahun Baru Cina’ roadblock, asking him to remove his worn-out helmet at first.

“(We) always come across this uncle. Today, we were lucky to give him a new MS88 original helmet for Chinese New Year,” the video caption said.

ALSO READ: Malaysian cops help help fund repairs after motorcyclist runs red light due to faulty brakes

In Malaysia, motorcyclists are required to wear helmets certified by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) or the United Nations ECE R22.05 standard.

According to the TikTok caption, the elderly man told the police that he did not have enough money to buy a new helmet for himself hence why they decided to gift him a brand new one leftover from the Op Didik program held in Pontian.

Later in the video, the elderly man profusely thanked the police officers, even saying he may have to carefully guard it to prevent it from being stolen.

The police department’s simple yet thoughtful gesture earned praise online, with many commenting that the act has shifted some of the public’s negative perception of the force.