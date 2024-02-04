A blue-coloured Proton Satria recently turned into an internet sensation after a bizarre accident left the vehicle perched on a hill slope several meters beside a highway.

The incident which saw the car inexplicably defy the laws of gravity, has social media buzzing with questions.

The video currently circulating online shows the car precariously lodged between trees on a hillside leaving netizens scratching their heads, wondering how the car ended up in that position.

The comments section offers a mix of humor and speculation.

“The parking is perfect. Although the car flew high, the parking is good, not misjudged,“ one netizen wrote, finding humour in the situation.

Meanwhile, another netizen jokingly chimed in: “In 2024, now cars can go hiking... very worrying.”

Even a a playful jab emerged when a netizen noted “I guess now Myvi’s aren’t the king of the road anymore,“ referencing another popular Malaysian car.

While the cause of the accident remains unknown, one thing is clear: this Proton Satria clearly has a story to tell.

