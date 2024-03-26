DUE to the success of her TikTok account, Nur Rafidah Man, a 26-year-old Orang Asli businesswoman from the Jahut tribe in Pahang may soon be able to fulfill her ambition of owning a home.

Rafidah, also known as “Jungle Girl,“ has been utilising the social media site for the past five months to market goods made from forest resources, such as honey, “tongkat ali”, and “kacip fatimah”.

After attending a multimedia and digital business training at SMK Kuala Krau in Temerloh, Jungle Girl finally acquired the confidence to launch her business in 2023.

Rafidah, who has around 60,000 followers on her TikTok channel, has since sold 9,000 products, which include honey, herbs, and herbal oil.

“After my first attempt and seeing the commission results, the motivation came and I consistently pursued it. I began boldly engaging in affiliate business, involving direct promotional activities and sales of other products such as food and skin care.

“I never expected my venture to succeed, and I never imagined I could generate more income than my previous job,” she further expressed.

Rafidah, who had previously worked as an assistant in the school canteen, was one of the first groups of Orang Asli to gain access to the multimedia studio facilities at SMK Kuala Krau.

Thankfully, several other people in the neighborhood have also taken use of the school’s resources because it is close to their village—roughly 35 kilometers away.

Do check out @nur_rafidah_man on TikTok to experience fascinating glimpses into her day-to-day activities.