HOW many of you remember Raja Bomoh, the famed bomoh who was spotted with coconuts trying to discover the MH370 flight? Well, he’s back, and he’s got another trick up his sleeve.

Raja Bomoh was seen wrapping an empty banana leaf while saying prayers in a viral TikTok post by @tokomardany, hoping it will reopen with cash within.

It surprisingly worked. Raja Bomoh was observed opening the banana leaf after concluding his prayers, while a piece of RM50 note came from it.

The individual then sat in front of him and held the bill, demonstrating to the audience that it was genuine money.

“We used incantations to turn banana leaves into money,“ Raja Bomoh explained.

In the video, Raja Bomoh also informed the audience that it was not black magic, but rather something he was able to perform through repeated practice.

According to World of Buzz, the bomoh can purportedly produce stones and rings out of banana leaves.

On top of that, he even asserted “I could also turn leaves into a lot of money. You can check if this money is real by running it through the money scanner.”