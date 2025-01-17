THE Sports Toto Supreme 6/58 jackpot is set to exceed a record-breaking RM100 million this Saturday, making it the largest prize in the lottery’s history.

According to China Press, Sports Toto Berhad CEO Nerine Tan stated that the previous record was set in 2022 when the jackpot reached RM97.75 million.

ALSO READ: Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot estimated to hit RM94.2 million on Jan 18 draw

“The highest jackpot previously was RM97.75 million in 2022.

“This weekend, we believe the jackpot will surpass RM100 million,” she was quoted as saying..

She noted the rapidly increasing jackpot has sparked a surge in ticket sales over the past fortnight.

“With more people buying tickets, the chances of someone winning are also higher.

“This weekend, a lucky winner may claim this significant prize before Chinese New Year.

“Winning the jackpot could transform the winner’s life, as well as the lives of their family,” she said.

As of January 15, the Sports Toto Supreme 6/58 Lotto jackpot stood at RM94.27 million, the second-largest in the lottery’s history.

The official Sports Toto app revealed that part of the jackpot was “Partially Won,“ with a lucky winner claiming RM4,243,466.70 via the EZ-Bet option.

The winning ticket was bought at a Sports Toto outlet in Labuan.