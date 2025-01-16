PETALING JAYA: The Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to soar to a whopping RM94.2 million on Saturday (Jan 18).

During yesterday’s draw, Sports Toto Malaysia has also announced that a winner from Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan has “partially won” RM4.24 million from the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot using with EZ-Bet play method.

Meanwhile, the estimated RM94.2 million will make it the second-largest jackpot in Malaysian history and just RM3.3 million from the largest ever jackpot of RM97.75 million which was back in 2022.

The winner was a 41-year-old machinery supplier, from Penang, who took home a staggering RM95 million, the largest ever payout from the RM97.75 million.

Many Sports Toto fans are also wondering if the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot will be able to breach the RM100 million mark to surpass the 2022 record and rewrite history.

For a chance to win, players must choose six numbers between 1 and 58 and purchase their tickets at any Toto outlet nationwide.

