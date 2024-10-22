THERE will always be consequences for your actions, especially when it comes to parking at the wrong spot.

Recently, residents from a Penang apartment complex took it upon themselves to teach a car driver a lesson after discovering a silver Toyota Vios parked at a garbage collection point.

“The consequences of parking in front of a garbage collection point and blocking the garbage truck from picking up the trash,” said the caption of the post on X by @update1111.

The vehicle was parked close to two large green garbage bins with trash piled on top of it.

ALSO READ: Man smashes window of double parked car in frustration

Several bags of rubbish were dumped on top of the car, along with an old mattress.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the car was parked near an apartment in Batu Feringghi, next to the Batu Ferringhi Digital Library.

Netizens expressed their delight, supporting the actions of the residents, calling it an “effective” way to teach individuals like these a lesson.

“This is called getting what you deserve,” a netizen said.

“That area is meant for garbage disposal anyway. Maybe they assumed the car was to be disposed of,” a user remarked sarcastically.

ALSO READ: “Park properly, lah!” - Tesla parked badly in Kuala Lumpur gets reminder written on car hood