A restaurant in Taman Scientex has come under scrutiny after a customer discovered worms in a kai lan dish, sparking public outrage and a health department investigation.

The incident gained traction after a TikTok video, later deleted but still circulating on YouTube, highlighted the customer’s concerns over the restaurant’s hygiene standards.

The restaurant operator dismissed the incident, describing it as “common” and “unavoidable.”

The 110-second clip showed the patron questioning the cleanliness of the establishment, only to receive a dismissive response from the restaurant operator.

He said: “It’s not just you; we too encountered it ourselves.

“Sometimes, despite washing, vegetables are not entirely clean. While it’s my mistake, we’ve done our best.”

Netizens were quick to condemn the explanation, calling it unprofessional and unacceptable, and demanded stricter enforcement of hygiene regulations.

The viral video prompted the Johor Health Department to act, New Straits Times reported.

On December 3, health inspectors conducted an investigation and found multiple hygiene violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 of the Food Act 1983.

Dr. Mohtar Pungut @ Ahmad, the department’s director, confirmed that three notices under Section 32B of the regulations were issued to the restaurant’s owner.

Additionally, a Cleanliness Work Order under Section 10 of the Food Act was served, requiring the establishment to address the hygiene concerns.

He emphasised the importance of food safety, stating, “It is important that good food hygiene is practiced, while all food handlers must adhere strictly to the stipulated regulations.”

He also encouraged the public to adopt an “observe and choose” approach when selecting dining establishments, advising them to patronise restaurants displaying the Clean and Safe Certification awarded by the health ministry.