A netizen recently shared a stomach-turning discovery on Facebook – tiny worms squirming in the sambal of a nasi lemak packet.

The video, which quickly gained attention online, shows the unsettling sight of worms camouflaged in egg and sambal.

The worms, partially covered by sambal, were difficult to spot at first due to their small size and nearly translucent appearance, blending in with the thick, red sambal.

As they wriggled from beneath the surface, the full extent of the contamination became clear.

Despite the alarming discovery, netizens took a more light-hearted approach in the comments, poking fun at the incident.

One user called Wahc Lk commented, “Bro... it’s probiotics and protein,” adding to the humorous tone of the online reactions.

“Chicken and white rice are still edible; don’t waste them,” Kelvin Fook wrote jokingly.

Saya Wan commented: “Extra lauk,” referring to the worms.

