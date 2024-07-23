A recent job listing has sparked outrage amongst netizens, with many criticising its low salary paired with an extensive list of responsibilities.

The job in question is for a junior digital marketing role, offering a mere monthly salary of RM1,750.

However, the position demands a range of tasks typically handled by more experienced professionals. The key responsibilities include:

Ads Specialist: Managing and planning paid online advertising campaigns, overseeing social media content.

Optimisation: Enhancing the performance of ad campaigns.

Copywriting: Crafting engaging content for marketing campaigns.

Data Management: Handling user data and responding to related queries.

Creative Suggestions: Providing new ideas based on ad demographics.

Collaboration: Working closely with the graphics and creative teams on marketing materials for paid advertising.

Netizens strongly criticised, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the job’s demands versus its pay.

One user remarked, “Since the job is labelled ‘junior,’ it’s attracting only fresh grads who can be overworked for little pay.

This is bound to cause problems. Malaysian workers are the ones who always get the short end of the stick.”

“Don’t you feel guilty for being unfair to staff with such a salary?” another commented.

Concerns were also raised about employee benefits.

A commenter noted, “EPF, SOCSO, and EIS are required by law, not extra benefits from companies.

Unless the company contributes more than 13% to EPF, it shouldn’t be seen as a benefit.

My company offers 17%, and it goes up to 19% if you stay longer.

Is HR not aware of this or what?”

One user jokingly commented, “You pay peanuts, you get monkeys.”