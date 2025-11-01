MALAYSIANS are known for their sweet tooth, but a recent viral dessert has many questioning if there’s such a thing as too sweet—especially for the wallet.

A local vendor, Aunty Jah, sparked a buzz on TikTok with her latest creation, the ‘Tricolour Chocolate,’ priced at RM60 per cup.

Weighing around 450g, the product is described as a rich chocolate dipping sauce.

In her video, Aunty Jah demonstrates how to enjoy the dessert, dipping marshmallows and brownies into the decadent sauce.

Amusingly, she warns viewers against drinking it like a beverage, wagging her finger in jest before showcasing the correct way to savour it.

However, the price tag caught many off guard, especially since the RM60 only covers the sauce and excludes any sides.

“I understand that it’s quite expensive, and that’s why I’m not producing a large amount of ‘Tricolour Chocolate,’” Aunty Jah wrote in her caption, adding that she doesn’t encourage people to purchase the sauce alone due to its cost.

The clip, later shared on X (formerly Twitter), drew mixed reactions. Some netizens were baffled by the idea of paying such a premium for chocolate sauce, while others questioned its appeal.

One user called ayu commented: “Like always. I’m definitely not her targeted customer. Still don’t understand why people want to buy this.”

“RM60, per cup???? And people actually buy this??? Well, no wonder the cost of goods and food has risen—it’s driven by the perception that consumers are willing to spend so much on items like this,” TheSDaddy wrote.

“If I’m not mistaken, there’s a video where Aunty Jah says she doesn’t recommend purchasing it because it’s pricey. She’s selling it because there were requests,” Safa Muslim claimed.