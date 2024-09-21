AN overweight feline’s attempt to escape from his weight loss boot camp failed after he got stuck in a shoe rack.

Previously rescued by a Russian animal shelter, he was said to have weighed a hefty 17 kilograms (kg) and was immediately enrolled in a rehabilitation and weight loss program to get his health back on track.

The cat, Kroshik (meaning Crumbs in Russian), showed some progress on his weight loss journey but recently got other ideas and tried to flee the programme.

Kroshik is required to lose between 70 to 150 grams of weight every week during the programme.

Animal rehabilitation expert Ekaterina Bedakova confirmed his escape after staff members at the animal shelter found the obese cat wedged between the bars of a shoe rack, with his head in blue footwear, The Straits Times reported.

Kroshik was reportedly “displeased” after his plan was foiled but “mellowed down” as soon as he was fed, as quoted.

On the bright side, Kroshik has since progressed in his weight loss, weighing 15.4kg as of Monday (September 16).

@matroskin_psm, on Instagram, showed the latest images of Kroshik with the fur of his belly shaved to dry him easily after his exercises, mostly done in a tub of water.

The overweight cat was said to have been abandoned and found his way to a hospital basement where kind-hearted individuals fed him bread crusts, soup and meat, among other things, resulting in his size ballooning to the point his mobility was severely limited.