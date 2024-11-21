S’porean woman shocked after JB hotel staff enters room without permission

A trip to Johor Bahru turned into a distressing episode for a woman from Singapore, who, along with her friends, was staying at a hotel in Mount Austin.

The 33-year-old woman, surnamed Lin, revealed how a male hotel staff member entered her room without consent during their stay from November 8 to 10, Singaporean news outlet Mothership reported.

The incident unfolded after Lin had just finished showering and getting dressed when the hotel staff unexpectedly opened her room door.

“I was shocked and yelled at him to get out,“ she was quoted as saying.

She immediately reported the situation at the front desk with a friend, where the staff member explained he had knocked on the door but assumed Lin had checked out when no one responded.

Lin, however, pointed out that the room’s “Do Not Disturb” light had been on, and the door lock was faulty, preventing her from securing the room.

The lack of privacy left her feeling deeply “violated,“ she expressed.

The woman also highlighted other issues with the hotel during their stay.

On the first day, Lin discovered the shower drain was clogged with hair. Despite reporting it to the front desk, the staff only gave verbal assurances that the issue would be resolved, forcing the group to fix it themselves.

Additionally, the sound insulation in the room was poor, with Lin hearing loud noises from the karaoke downstairs, which made it difficult for her and her friends to sleep.

In response to the incident, the hotel issued an apology on their official Facebook page.

“We understand that a guest’s sense of privacy and security is paramount, and we are truly sorry for any discomfort or distress this situation may have caused,“ the hotel wrote.

They acknowledged that the incident did not meet the “high standards” they aim to uphold, assuring guests that steps are being taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The hotel further expressed that they had personally reached out to Lin to offer their apologies and full support.

“We remain steadfast in our promise to learn from this incident and are actively enhancing our procedures to ensure such an occurrence will not happen again,” the post read.