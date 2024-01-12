A Singaporean content creator known for his massive eating challenges has gone viral once again after posting a jaw-dropping video of himself devouring an 8kg serving of biryani in just 58 minutes, leaving netizens stunned.

In the TikTok video, he is seen tackling the enormous portion of biryani, served with a lamb shank, at a restaurant in Singapore’s bustling Little India.

Upon seeing the towering plate of food, Zermatt, visibly taken aback, mutters “Oh, my God” under his breath.

But despite the overwhelming sight, he immediately digs in, shoveling large handfuls of biryani into his mouth while generously applying various sauces to the lamb shank.

The intense eating session is punctuated by a brief moment where Zermatt pauses to catch his breath and lets out a loud burp before diving back into the challenge.

At one point, he requests a refill of what appeared to be an isotonic drink to help him keep up with the hefty meal.

Despite the sheer size of the meal, Zermatt successfully finishes the entire 8kg serving in just under an hour.

However, the cost of this epic feast remains a mystery.

As of now, the video has racked up over 8.5 million views, with viewers left astonished at his ability to consume such an enormous amount of food.

Netizens expressed their astonishment in the comments.

One user called Mrs Adinda commented: “Where does he even fit all that rice he ate? Sometimes, I just add one extra plate of rice, and my stomach already feels full. If I overdo it, it feels like it’s going to come back out. But he casually eats it all, including the side dishes!”

“How the hell did you eat all of that?” R Clarke asked.

Previously, he downed RM300 plate of nasi kandar at Nasi Kandar Sulaiman on Jalan Air , Penang.