FASHION continues to surprise us, especially with their exorbitant prices.

Back in 2017, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga designed a large blue tote bag that beared a striking resemblance to the IKEA iconic blue bag.

Now one that has been making headlines is a luxury footwear sold in Saudi Arabia that looks eerily similar to the ‘selipar Jepun’ that is well-known and loved amongst Malaysians.

In a video posted on Kuwait Inside’s Instagram account, the sandals could be seen on display in shiny glass cases.

The employee then carefully takes out the footwear, wearing black gloves, to ensure the item is protected. The staff then carefully showed off the design and features of the footwear, including the texture of the soles and the flexibility.

As the employee is showing the sandal in the video, what very quickly becomes apparent is the shocking price of the sandals in the background.

The price tag for a pair of the sandals was SAR4,590 (RM5,723)!

Naturally, the video has elicited a lot of comments from netizens who were in disbelief at the price, with many of them referring to the footwear as “bathroom slippers”.

“So, we have been using SAR4,590 slippers for the toilet our whole lives,” commented amused Instagram user, basilchaa.

While many others commented it was a “weapon” used by many mothers.

“In India, we call them ‘hawai chappai’ because they usually fly from a mother’s hand through the ‘hawa’ (air) and onto their child’s head,” said another.