KUALA Lumpur is undeniably a stunning tourist destination, known for its skyscrapers, culture diversity, good food, and unique sights.

Therefore, its understandable that tourists would flock KL to feast on its beauty, day or night.

But as a tourist, its important to follow the rules, not endanger oneself, and most importantly, to not cause a disturbance to the locals.

Motorcyclist nadzmiao took to his TikTok account yesterday (July 29) to share a 17-second video of a woman in the middle of the road in KL.

In the video, the woman can be seen passing her phone to presumably, her friend, before rushing to the middle of the road, while posing on the zebra crossing, while the traffic light is red.

Within seconds, the traffic lights turned green but the woman could still be seen attempting to pose for a picture.

In the background, yelling could be heard along with honking, understandably, as she was blocking the way for the motorists as well endangering her life.

She then runs to the safety of the traffic light.

“What on earth is going on? Okay, that was the first time I saw such a thing,” captioned nadzmiao, adding “KL problem” in his caption.

The video has since garnered comments from netizens who were frustrated with the selfish behaviour displayed by the woman.

“Is there no other place to take photographs?” questioned a TikTok user.

“I had a similar situation, I almost hit one yesterday,” shared another.

