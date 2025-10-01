A woman’s remarkable dedication to maintaining cleanliness in her apartment complex has captured the admiration of thousands online.

In a viral TikTok video shared by user @zayn.hdyt, the woman is seen tirelessly sweeping the common areas around her apartment building, even extending her efforts to nearby Blocks E and F.

Carrying a dustpan brimming with rubbish, she swiftly disposes of the waste before continuing her meticulous cleanup around the bin.

The caption accompanying the video read: “Have you ever come across an auntie who’s super hardworking? Or maybe you see one often in your neighborhood? There’s always that one auntie who’s so dedicated to cleanliness, sweeping not just her own area but even other parts of the neighborhood.”

Although the auntie resides in Block D, she voluntarily takes on the responsibility of cleaning communal spaces in neighbouring blocks, going above and beyond what’s expected of her.

In many residential areas, keeping shared spaces clean often falls solely on residents, making her proactive approach both rare and praiseworthy.

The clip, which has garnered over 362,800 views and 21,500 likes, sparked an outpouring of gratitude from netizens.

One user called Pemburu_Menceme commented: “This auntie is a former Alam Flora employee who has retired. She was once awarded the title of Best Employee. Her personal principles continue to guide her even after retirement.”

“Residents there, if you see the auntie cleaning and tidying up the area, please dispose of your rubbish properly in the bins. Don’t litter the area. Appreciate the auntie’s kindness and efforts,” Muz wrote.