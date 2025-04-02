Let’s be honest—many of us struggle to stay fit.

And when it comes to push-ups and pull-ups? Even the younger crowd can barely keep up! That’s why this senior citizen is putting us all to shame with his remarkable fitness.

Fitness enthusiast @azzamdumbell shared a jaw-dropping TikTok video of the elderly man showing off his impressive strength at a local playground.

Dressed simply in a shirt, slacks, and sandals, the man was seen effortlessly doing pull-ups with just one hand.

In a follow-up video, the same gentleman once again amazed viewers by doing push-ups on the ground with just two fingers.

“This uncle is really subtly insulting me,” @azzamdumbell joked, in awe of the senior citizen’s ease in performing such tough exercises.

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with Malaysian netizens marveling at the man’s fitness levels despite his age.

“He’s just wearing slippers! I was about to start jogging and ended up spending hundreds at Decathlon and still can’t run,” commented @Dunhill7.

Many also referred to him as a “Bruce Lee” or “Jackie Chan” for his ability to do push-ups with just two fingers.

“With fingers, he’s doing push-ups like an expert. Is this Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan?” said @mommy.natha.lia.

“Bruce Lee is hiding his identity,” joked @Abd Rahmat.

