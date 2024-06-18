IF you’re a woman in your 20s or 30s and married, you’re bound to run into this question, “When are you going to have kids?”
Unfortunately many women feel the pressure to have children by their own parents, who look forward to having grandchildren.
One such woman took to Facebook page, NUS Whispers, to share her woes about her mother-in-law who insisted she give her a grandchild otherwise both she and her husband would be cut off from the family.
The anonymous woman began by explaining that she has been married to her husband for almost two years and have mutually decided to not have kids and instead dote on their furkid.
However, much to the woman’s dismay, her mother-in-law who has always wanted a grandchild gave the couple an awful ultimatum— to give her a grandchild or to cut off all contact with the family or abandon their pet.
To make matters worse, her mother-in-law is displeased with the woman being a housewife assisting her husband with his business.
“She told my husband I am a useless woman with no career,” the woman shared.
If that abuse wasn’t sufficient, she also has to deal with the verbal abuse from her sister-in-law who chides her for “not being a university graduate like her” and that her “husband should divorce her and find someone better”.
The woman lamented that she came from a toxic family and hence, she has always cherished his family.
“I grew up in a verbally abusive, physically abusive family. My nickname was zebra as a kid because of caning marks (on my body).”
Her husband has since decided to cut all contact with his family but this decision has left her feeling guilty as she feels he will lose his family because of her.
“As of now, my husband has blocked his family members on all social media accounts and on his WhatsApp. I really don’t know why things had to come to this.
“Why can’t they respect us?” queried the woman.
Facebook users sympathised with the woman’s unfortunate situation and assured her that she is lucky to have a caring, loyal husband and advised her to find peace within herself.
“Educational levels can only help to a certain extent, but not necessarily the defining factor for personal success. Sounds like the sister-in-law lacks foresight and only sees what is available now, she should be helping you guys out and persuade the family that things can be done in another way with lesser compromises and complications.
“Going child free and having a furry pet is your own couple’s decision, which is also a standalone family decision. It should not be influenced by in-laws or family roots to change, just to make it a societal norm,” advised a user.
What do you think?
