IF you’re a woman in your 20s or 30s and married, you’re bound to run into this question, “When are you going to have kids?”

Unfortunately many women feel the pressure to have children by their own parents, who look forward to having grandchildren.

One such woman took to Facebook page, NUS Whispers, to share her woes about her mother-in-law who insisted she give her a grandchild otherwise both she and her husband would be cut off from the family.

The anonymous woman began by explaining that she has been married to her husband for almost two years and have mutually decided to not have kids and instead dote on their furkid.

However, much to the woman’s dismay, her mother-in-law who has always wanted a grandchild gave the couple an awful ultimatum— to give her a grandchild or to cut off all contact with the family or abandon their pet.

To make matters worse, her mother-in-law is displeased with the woman being a housewife assisting her husband with his business.

“She told my husband I am a useless woman with no career,” the woman shared.

If that abuse wasn’t sufficient, she also has to deal with the verbal abuse from her sister-in-law who chides her for “not being a university graduate like her” and that her “husband should divorce her and find someone better”.

