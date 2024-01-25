FOLLOWING previous times Dewan Bahasa Pustaka (DBP) has unwittingly stirred netizens with any new words or phrases, their latest inclusion of a well-known food item leaving them mildly amused.

Recently, a DBP posted on their official X account a new term for the Malaysian favourite, sizzling noodles, translating it to “mi desir.”

According to the DBP official website, the word “desir” is defined as a sound produced by the leaves blown by the wind or the steam emitting from a kettle, according to the Second Edition of the Student’s Dictionary.

Following the post, netizens have jokingly posted their remarks regarding the term as many people will not be familiar with the term when placing their orders.

Others mentioned that the dish was once named “mi menggelegak,” meaning “bubbling noodles.”

Prior to this, DBP has translated several English language terms through their Peka Bahasa segment.

Some of those terms included breakeven as “pulang modal,” stirfry as “goreng kilas” and offwhite as “putih pudar.”