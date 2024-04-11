PEOPLE being at places they should not be in and to top it off, bringing their children can cause unnecessary issues that could have been avoided in the first place.

A skater expressed his annoyance seeing families with children and couples using a skating arena in Johor as a leisurely hang-out spot.

Taking to TikTok, @aiijump shared his frustration, stating that a “skating arena is not a playground or picnic (spot)”.

Even though the skating arena is situated in a public access park, Ashraf called for such individuals to practice “common sense”.

Ashraf’s video showed several children sitting at the skating arena, in the vicinity of the skaters at the public access park.

Replying to a netizen who suggested he voice out his concerns, Ashraf said he has done so several times, to have his pleas fall on deaf ears.

Netizens agreed with Ashraf’s sentiments, sharing how they were told off for skating in the premises when there are children around, thus having their activities limited due to these individuals.

Others said they would rather pay a certain amount of fees to freely skate without any worries.

