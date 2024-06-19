A gym in South Korea recently imposed a ban, prohibiting women they categorised as “aunties” - only allowing “elegant” women in the premises, setting several criteria setting apart both groups of people.

South China Morning Post reported that the management of the fitness centre, located in Incheon, explained that these “aunties” refer to women who exhibit obnoxious and freeloading behaviours that have made other gym-goers uncomfortable and caused the management several inconveniences.

The gym owner said that the “aunties” have utilised their amenities to do their personal tasks such as using the washing machine in the locker room to wash their load of laundry, causing a rise in their water bill.

These women have also stolen the gym’s towels and soaps.

Not only that, other customers were said to have been “verbally harassed”, as quoted, by them with taunts relating to child-rearing.

In order to avoid situations like these from happening, the owner set eight criteria, distinguishing the “elegant” ones from the “aunties.”

These criteria brought up those regardless of age, who take up seats reserved for pregnant women in public transport and like to take advantage of others, mentioning people who penny pinch without thinking of others.

Furthermore, other criteria include individuals with “poor memory and judgement” and those who tend to “repeat their words,” as quoted.

