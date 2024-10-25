WHEN running an eatery of any kind, it is extremely crucial to ensure your food hygiene is observed at all times as your customers can be exposed to a variety of health risks.

Take maggots as an example.

@mmeyor, a student from a local university recently took to TikTok to share a video of a dish she had purchased that was swimming in maggots.

In the short eight-second video, there seems to be a packet of what appears to be a packet of curry with little white things moving about on the inside of the walls of the packet.

Upon closer looks, maggots could be seen wiggling their way in the packet, and it doesn’t appear to be just one maggot, but tens of disgusting looking maggots.

Truly a sight horrifying enough to make anyone lose their appetite.

In the caption, @mmeyor shared that the dish was purchased from a stall located within a local university in Dungun, Terengganu.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 200,000 views and comments from netizens sharing their own experiences of purchasing food at the same stall, explaining that the stall was allegedly quite problematic.

“The cafe is really problematic,” agreed said user @littletiramisuwithcoco, adding a thumbs down emoji to her comment.

A few others chimed in, advising @mmeyor not to eat at the stall and suggested to her another restaurant that was better even though it was located further.

One even commented that she had experienced horrible stomach pain the night before due to eating from the same stall.

“I just suffered from a bad stomach ache yesterday, from the same cafe,” shared @chentarrose.

Meanwhile, a netizen wrote in the comments that the university was made aware of the incident and that an investigation by the District Health Office (PKD) has been launched after a report was made.

