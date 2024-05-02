IN a recent incident, a Malaysian woman shared her horrifying experience of discovering a maggot inside a fried chicken she had purchased from a local food stall.

To her dismay, she had already consumed half of her meal before realising the presence of the tiny insect which happened to be a maggot.

“It’s really disgusting.” Sharing her nauseating experience on a Facebook group, KL吹水站, she posted some photos showing a maggot on the partially eaten fried chicken.

“I suddenly noticed there was a maggot inside the fried chicken, and it’s really disgusting,” she stated.

This post has instantly garnered the attention of netizens who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Some netizens have expressed concern, questioning whether the chicken was undercooked. In the caption, she mentioned that she purchased the mixed rice from a local food stall situated in Puchong.

Continuing her story, the OP stated she only discovered the maggot halfway through her meal. On the other hand, another netizen suggested the OP file a complaint regarding this issue with the authorities.