IMAGINE having almost a month of leave days? To a working man, that would sound like a far away dream.

But not for this adventurous university student from China who decided to travel all the way from Shanghai to Singapore by bus and train.

According to South China Morning Post, 23-year-old Jiang Xia seized the opportunity to explore the countries, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand by bus as they were offering visa-free entry to Chinese citizens.

He arrived on May 27, spending a total of 29 days on the road and forking out about 3,000 yuan (RM1,944).

His journey began by taking the bus, metro and train to reach Kunming in southwestern Yunnan province.

Once he arrived at there, he continued his journey by train and light rail through Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia, before reaching Singapore.

Jiang shared that he encountered many kind locals who were more than happy to show him around, solidifying his belief that ground transport is a better way to see more and make more friends.

“I feel very happy and excited. I really like it here.

“There are many Chinese people in Singapore, and I made a lot of friends. They are really nice,” Jiang was quoted as saying.