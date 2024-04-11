Sunbear cub seen rolling in pain on East Coast Expressway after getting hit by vehicle

A Malayan sunbear cub was recently spotted rolling around on the East Cost Expressway in Kuantan.

A post on X said the bear cub was said to have been hit by a passing vehicle, hence why it rolling - believed to be in pain.

Videos circulating online showed cars moving out of the sun bear’s way with large plastic shards, next to the wounded creature.

No update has been posted regarding the endangered species’ condition at the time of writing.

Netizens speculated that the plastic shards could be from the vehicle that hit the sun bear.

ALSO READ: M’sian driver accidentally hits black panther who dashed onto expressway, animal escapes unhurt

Many were upset at the sight of the injured sun bear and called for the authorities come up with a solution to prevent more wildlife from going through similar incidents.

“There should be a special lane or tunnel designated for wildlife,” a netizen suggested.

“Due to human greed, these animals have lost their homes. I do not understand why a high fence is not built to (prevent such issues). A lot of wildlife have fallen victim to road accidents,” a user pointed out.

ALSO READ: Endangered Malayan tiger dead after being hit by vehicle in Bentong